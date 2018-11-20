Get detailed Slack messages when Templarbit triggers a security event. Instant visibility helps operators quickly identify if action needs to be taken. Templarbit is Application layer security for modern teams. Prevent attacks on your applications and APIs before they affect your business with a more intelligent security platform.
Templarbit will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.