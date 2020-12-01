/crossbeam slash command to shorten sales cycles and influence partner-sourced revenue.- Activate and accelerate co-marketing motions with partners. Use Crossbeam insights in Slack to easily collaborate on partner marketing activities throughout the customer journey.As a heads up, you must have a Crossbeam account to use Crossbeam for Slack. Register for Crossbeam here and invite your partners today.
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