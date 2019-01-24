Data retention policy
We may retain your personal data, as well as your Customers' information, for as long as your
relationship with us is active by having a Aero Apps account, or as otherwise needed to provide
you our Services.
After terminating your relationship with us by deleting your Aero Apps account or otherwise
ceasing to use our Services, we may continue to store copies of your and your Customers’
personal data as reasonably necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes
between you and us or you and your Customers, to prevent fraud and abuse, to enforce our
agreements, and/or to protect our legitimate interests.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data storage policy
We seek to use reasonable organizational, technical, and administrative measures to protect
the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of personal data. Unfortunately, no data
transmission or storage system is guaranteed to be 100% secure, therefore we cannot
guarantee absolute security of information. We encourage you to take care of the personal data
in your possession that you process online and set strong passwords for your Aero Apps
account, limit access of your computer and browser by signing off after you have finished your
session, and avoid providing us with any sensitive information whose disclosure you believe
could cause you substantial harm.
All of Aero Apps’s authorized personnel involved in the processing of your and your Customer’s
personal data have committed themselves to confidentiality obligations and shall not access or
otherwise process your personal data without your authorization if it's not for the purposes of
providing you our Services.
In the event that we experience a personal data breach, we will notify you (as a Merchant or a
User) in compliance with the obligations set out in applicable laws.
App/service has sub-processors
no