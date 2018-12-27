Simple, Process Oriented Task Management For IOT & Embedded System Professionals. Mepigu helps agile teams and freelancers to manage their everyday software and hardware development. Slack integration will help you to keep on track with updates of your Mepigu projects. You will receive messages to connected Slack channel if somebody creates a new task, updates subtask or in case of any similar action in your Mepigu project.
Mepigu will be able to do:
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