Data retention policy
We will keep your personal data only for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or processed, unless we have to keep it for legitimate business, tax or legal purposes. For newsletter subscribers, this means we store your email address until you withdraw consent by unsubscribing, which can be done at any time.
Data archiving and removal policy
As the controller, you are responsible for deciding how long you want to keep the personal data. For inspiration, you may want to have a look at section 5.3 of the Recruitment Code of the Dutch Association for Personnel Management and Organizational Development (NVP) which can be found at https://nvp-plaza.nl/sollicitatiecode. You can enforce your retention policy by regularly deleting data through the customer portal using date filters and our automated retention period features this process further in future versions of the software.
Data storage policy
All Homerun systems are hosted by Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), a company located at 410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109-5210, USA. Homerun has entered into a Data Processing Agreement with AWS. Amazon AWS complies with the EU Data Privacy Directive and with the GDPR. The data itself is stored in the AWS datacenter in Ireland, within the European Union, so no specific legal mechanism is required for this transfer.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors