Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy DoiT International prioritizes the security and privacy of customer personal data and wants clients to feel confident using our services in light of GDPR requirements. All data kept for as long as there is an administrative need to keep it to carry out its business or support functions, or for as long as it is required to demonstrate compliance for audit purposes or for legislative requirements.

Data archiving and removal policy All data removal-related tasks will be executed in accordance with the Data Protection Policy and Data retention policy. In addition, the data removal execution will follow the Data Termination Procedure to verify a successful data termination

Data storage policy DoiT’s data strategy comprises of several components to guide data management and use: - Mission Statement: The mission statement articulates the intent and core purpose of the Strategy. - Practices: The practices guide employees on how to leverage the value of data, focusing on building a culture that values data and promotes Governing, Managing, and Protecting Data, and Promoting Efficient and Appropriate Data Use. - Action Plan: Specify measurable activities to implement and maintain data privacy and protection following applicable regulations and standards.

Data center location(s) United States, Germany

Data hosting details The data is stored using Google Cloud services

Data hosting company Google Cloud

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI - GPT-5.4

LLM retention settings We do not retain LLM input or output beyond the duration required to process and respond to a request. Any temporary data is handled in-memory or short-lived logs for debugging and monitoring, following our standard data retention and security policies.

LLM data tenancy policy We use OpenAI’s GPT-5.4 model via API. Data sent to the model is processed by OpenAI solely for the purpose of generating responses and is not used to train models. We do not share customer data across tenants, and each request is handled independently.