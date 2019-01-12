Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy All user data are kept indefinitely unless the user decides to close their account, which they can do from their profile page.

Data archiving and removal policy A user may close their account and delete their data from their profile page. This process is instant and does not require any approval from our staff and hard-deletes all the data associated with their account.

Data storage policy We do our best to securely store user data which can be retained in automated database backups from our cloud provider for up to 7 years.