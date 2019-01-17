Azure Pipelines

Data retention policy
/azpipelines does not store any personal customer data.
Any token command given after "/azpipelines" will be retained for 28 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
/azpipelines does not store any personal customer data.
We delete data from logs after 28 days.
Data storage policy
/azpipelines does not store any personal customer data.
We are retaining data for audit, service health and diagnosis.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no