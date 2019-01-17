Azure Pipelines enables you to continuously build, test, and deploy to any platform or cloud. It has native container support, flexible workflows, advanced deployment scenarios like approvals and gates, as well as a rich marketplace of extensions to support anything you need. Azure Pipelines offers cloud-hosted pipelines for Linux, macOS, and Windows and provides unlimited minutes and 10 parallel jobs for free for open source projects. With the Azure Pipelines app for Slack, you can easily monitor the activity for your pipelines. Set up and manage subscriptions for completed builds, releases,

pending approvals and more from Slack and get notifications for these events in your channels.