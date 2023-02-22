:trophy: COMPETE, ENGAGE, AND MOTIVATE YOUR TEAM/CHANNELS! :trophy:
Pointagram is the ultimate gamification tool designed to supercharge team motivation, foster vibrant communities, and celebrate achievements—all within Slack.
Key Features:
Gamification Mechanics: Collect points, earn trophies, complete missions, and win badges to stay engaged.
Competitions: Host individual or team-based competitions with real-time updates.
Badges and Achievements: Recognize accomplishments with unique and time-based badges.
Reward Store: Create your own in-app reward store to redeem earned points for custom rewards.
Widgetboards: Share real-time KPIs, charts, and leaderboards directly with your team.
:joystick: GAMIFICATION BUILT FOR SLACK
Pointagram transforms Slack into an exciting hub for gamified activities, fostering team spirit, vibrant community interaction, and collaboration.
:sports_medal: COMPETITIONS
Launch automated or on-the-fly competitions to inspire friendly rivalries.
Host contests for individuals or teams with live scoreboards.
Example Competitions:
Customer Service Hero: Award the most customer queries resolved this month.
Innovation Spotlight: Highlight the best idea or solution presented.
Sales Superstars: Track and celebrate top performers in sales.
Community Spotlight: Reward members for starting engaging threads or insightful discussions.
:medal: BADGES AND ACHIEVEMENTS
Motivate your team and community members with time-based, level-up, or unique badges tied to performance and milestones.
Example Badges:
Community Builder Badge: For actively participating and contributing to Slack discussions (500+ messages/month).
Early Bird Badge: Reward members who kickstart the day’s activities early.
Team Player Badge: Celebrate outstanding collaboration.
:bar_chart: POINT SYSTEMS FOR EVERY ACTIVITY
Earn and track points with multiple scoring systems for tailored gamification.
Default Point Types:
:gem:Slack Points: Award points for threads, replies, and messages.
:gem:Karma Points: Recognize members for consistent contributions and support.
:gem:Emoji Points: Assign points for specific emoji reactions on posts.
Flexible Integration:
Create Your Own Point Series: Customize point systems to match your team’s goals and activities.
Integrate with external tools or use APIs for dynamic scoring.
:gift: REWARD STORE
Customizable Rewards: Create a catalog of items tailored to your team or community.
Personalized Currency: Design a unique system for redeeming points.
Save Favorites: Encourage long-term engagement by letting members save points for prized rewards.
:rocket: HOW TO START
Click the "Install" Button: Get started in just a few clicks.
Authenticate with Slack: Securely connect Pointagram to your workspace.
Create Your Pointagram Account: Follow the quick registration steps.
Invite the Pointagram Bot: Add the bot to the Slack channels you wish to gamify.
Set Up with /pg-setup: Use the slash command to configure your gamification system.
That’s it! Start earning points, competing, and building a thriving community right away.
For more details on how Pointagram supports both teams and communities, check out our full Slack Gamification Integration guide.https://www.pointagram.com/slack-gamification-integration/