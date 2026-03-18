GoodToday
brings kindness and purpose into your daily workflow
We make it easy for companies to turn Slack into a space for generosity, learning, and team connection.
Companies sponsor their employees to give to charity at a chosen cadence.Learn Every Day
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Each morning (or on a cadence you choose), the GoodToday app posts a cause and two vetted charities. Your team clicks “Vote,” and your company donates — no extra steps, no extra apps.Do Good Every Day
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Empower your team to engage with the world. Each vote helps your company support meaningful causes — together, one click at a time.Social Giving For All
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Spark connection and conversation. A daily summary shows how your team voted, shared in the Slack channel of your choice.Pricing
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Teams contribute a monthly donation amount, plus a platform fee starting at $2 per user per month. (For teams over 500, contact hey@goodtoday.org
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Payments are processed via a Stripe-integrated page at the end of each month. Donations are allocated based on the number of clicks each charity receives.