Data retention policy
Avion retains Customer Data in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Data archiving and removal policy
Avion removes Customer Data in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Data storage policy
Avion stores Customer Data in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany, France
Data hosting details
Public and privately hosted cloud servers and infrastructure. The full set up depends on the customer plan type.
App/service has sub-processors
no