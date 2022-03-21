Data storage policy

Mindtickle has a documented data retention policy, designed in compliance with all applicable regulations, e.g. GDPR. At any point in time, customer can download their data from the created modules on the platform. Additionally, customers can request Mindtickle to return their data and as specified in the contract agreement, we will provide the data in industry standard or mutually agreed upon format. Upon contract termination, a customer's data is retained in an inactive state for up to 180 days, after which a hard delete is performed on the data, in accordance with contractual terms. User logs are retained up to one year. The logs are pseudonymized in general and is rendered anonymized upon deletion of user data. Active customers and their users can also request deletion of their personal data, including those in accordance with applicable regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and UK DPA 2018 through the Mindtickle support team. Upon request from its customers, Mindtickle can provide a certificate for secure data deletion of customer data. Client-specific exit strategy, if any, is decided in consultation with the client and outlined in the contract with the said client.