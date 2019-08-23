Data retention policy
Streak keeps your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which Streak retains information depends on the purposes for which Streak collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws.
Data archiving and removal policy
Archive or remove data by emailing privacy@streak.com
Data storage policy
Streak takes technical, organizational, and physical security measures to protect the information provided via the Streak services from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors