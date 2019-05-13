Agnya is your company's culture bot. It interacts with the employees and collects feedback regarding your company's culture and calculates the culture KPIs (10 KPIs and 30 sub-KPIs), employee productivity, leadership styles, managerial styles to help you understand what needs to be changed. Agnya also enables behaviour modification for employees to induce culture change.
- Leverage AI driven technology
to continuously assess Culture and its Drivers. Act before you have to react
- Employee psychology
driven Workplace Experience framework to pin point strengths and weaknesses across 10 parameters and 30 sub-parameters
- Give power to Leaders and Managers
across demographies to make culture change happen in organization
- Understand impact of prevalent culture drivers
for course correctionAgnya Workplace Experience
- Get a real-time view of your company culture and employee productivity through AI NLP bot
- Drill down to the micro level to pinpoint the problem areas across demographies and compare with relate-able benchmarks
- A confidential listening ear to hear voice of employees
- Do target-culture setting get recommendations that enable you to design and deliver the target cultureAgnya Behaviour Modification
- Individual Leaders and Managers get an in-depth view of their respective styles
- System driven custom nudges and micro learning for behavior modification
- Custom designed and bot delivered nudges for value alignment and soft skill developmentAgnya PatOnBack
- Give virtual pat on back to your colleagues to doing a great job
- Increase recognition culture in your companyAgnya is a paid app. Agnya bot on Slack works with Agnya (www.agnya.co) subscription. To activate full functionality write to us at sales@culturro.com