Roll dice in the style of D&D. You can roll a die with any number of sides any number of times! Maintains the proper statistical distribution of the dice roll as well. The syntax is easy to learn and matches how dice rolls are frequently written in game books and guides.
D&D Dice Roller will be able to do:
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Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)