Data retention policy
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Data storage policy
All data is stored in an encrypted format (AES-256) within the IdeaScale databases and filestores.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors