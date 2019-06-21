Data retention policy
Cubicast will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. We’ll store your information for as long as we have to by law. If there’s no legal requirement for us to retain the data, we’ll only store it for as long as we need to.
Data archiving and removal policy
Cubicast will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. In some circumstances, such as where we no longer have a justifiable reason to continue to process your data, you can request to delete it.
Data storage policy
Your personal data may be stored either on Cubicast servers or on cloud computing servers that may be located in EU member states or outside EU. These services will only comprise storing your data, while Cubicast will remain the controller. Cubicast states that it will select cloud computing providers, who will guarantee the compliance, when providing their services, with the relevant EU legislation for protection of data.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors