Form Director

Data retention policy
User profile information and usage details are retained unless there is a deletion request from the user. There is no other user data is stored on our server.
Data archiving and removal policy
User can request for deletion of their information at any time by reaching our customer support
Data storage policy
User information is stored in cloud storage and taken backup periodically. Source codes are stored in a version controlled repository in the cloud. Adequate processes are in place to identify failures if any and restore from the backup.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no