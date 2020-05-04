Merge Freeze is a Github app that allows dev teams to block merging at certain times of the week or during one-off situations. Features • One-off freezes - Anyone in your team can temporarily block merging • Scheduled freezes - Schedule recurring freezes so your team can only merge during certain times of the day, week or month. • Web API - Access the current Merge Freeze status of your repository or trigger a freeze using our API. • App for Slack - Freeze your repository with a simple /mergefreeze command App for Slack The app for Slack gives you a /mergefreeze command that, when called, will show you the current status of your protected branch(es) and a big shiny button to either freeze or unfreeze it. It will also send your team a notification when someone implements a merge freeze, very handy as an extra reminder that everyone should stop merging. You can configure which channel these notifications should go to.