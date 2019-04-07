CloudCostControl helps you keep track of your AWS costs by providing a daily graph for your AWS bill for the last few days directly into Slack. This helps you notice any unexpected costs and keep you within your budget. It provides a /cloudcostcontrol slash command that can be used to configure and see your report.
CloudCostControl will be able to do:
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