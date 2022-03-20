:rocket: Event management at scale
From ERGs to L&D, Grove helps your organization build, manage, and measure events.
:date: Calendar integration
Capture RSVPs with one click. Events are automatically synced with employee calendars.
:nerd_face: Event database
Easily search, sort, and filter through events across your organization - past and present.
:frame_with_picture: Event pages
Designed with employee experience in mind, Grove's event pages drive engagement and participation.
:mailbox: Share to Slack and email
Drop an event link into Slack or send calendar invites directly to employee inboxes.
:writing_hand: Content and polls
Equip culture operators with tools built for efficiency and effectiveness.
:information_desk_person: Capture attendee details
Automatically request and collect information from attendees with forms built right in Slack.
:thinking_face: Gather feedback
Grove can automatically collect feedback after each event, making it easier to learn and improve.
:raised_hands: Seamless onboarding and SSOTo learn more and start your free trial, check out our website or get in touch at hello@groveplatform.com
Single sign-on through tools like Slack make logging in simple and secure for your team.
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.