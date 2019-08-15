ScanBuddy.ai is a business card scanning app that can be used as a standalone app. However, the primary purpose is sync with CRMs like Oracle Engagement Cloud, FreshSales CRM. This ScanBuddy.ai app is a Slack bot named ScanBuddy.ai which can be added to any Slack workspace. Once the bot is active, you can take a picture of any business card while staying in Slack. The bot behind the scene automatically extract the contact information from the business card and syncs with your CRM. We have many CRM integrations such as Oracle Engagement Cloud, Salesforce, FreshSales to name a few. ScanBuddy.ai bot users would require an enterprise account with ScanBuddy.ai for it to work. This can easily be setup by contacting us at support@moblize.it
ScanBuddy.ai will be able to view:
ScanBuddy.ai will be able to do:
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