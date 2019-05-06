DebugBear helps website owners and developers track website load times and alerts them to site speed regressions. This integration will post notifications in Slack when a problematic change for a page is identified, or when a CI build is complete.DebugBear is a paid product and comes with a 14-day free trial. Prices start from $96/yr.
DebugBear will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Users can contact support to request their data to be deleted. Once they are verified we delete their account and related data.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)