ReferenceEdge

Data retention policy
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data unless explicitly granted for some temporary period of time (using the Salesforce "Grant Access" capability) by an authorized individual at your organization.
Data archiving and removal policy
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data.
Data storage policy
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no