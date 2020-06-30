Justworks Time Tracking

Date of latest pen test
2020-06-30
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Intuit, Justworks, SAML
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
timetrackingsupport@justworks.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Stripe
Sendbird
Firebase / Google Cloud
Google Analytics
Amazon S3