Responsive® LookUp for Slack

Data retention policy
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Data archiving and removal policy
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Data storage policy
All data at rest are encrypted without exception using volume-level encryption using one of the strongest block ciphers available, 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no