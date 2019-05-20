We created Catch Connect to help you manage and connect devices with online services in a straightforward and secure way. Too much technology exists in siloed platforms with no easy way of connecting it to the outside world.
From audiovisual devices like video displays, projectors and presentation systems to environmental controls like lighting, shades, climate and security – many productivity and convenience benefits are available through online services and management tools like Slack.
But so much meeting room technology is not designed to talk to the internet. Catch Connect helps bridge the gap by getting all of your technology online and integrated with your favourite tools.
Catch Connect has ready to go integrations with popular AV systems like those from Crestron, FSR and Globale Cache. Depending on your system, you may need an Audiovisual Professional to get up and running with Catch Connect.
A free trial is available for the Catch Connect subscription service. Feel free to contact us to discuss your use case. We love helping companies get their meeting room technology under control. http://catchtechnologies.com/contact/