Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy ilert stores personal data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We keep your data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Data archiving and removal policy ilert retains and removes data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). You data is backed up every 24 hours and backups are kept for 30 days. Once you request a deletion of your data, we will delete all your data within 30 days.

Data storage policy ilert stores data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Backups are taken every 24 hours. All data (including backups) is encrypted while in transit and at rest.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no