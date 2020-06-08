Syften helps teams stay on top of their social marketing game.. Be the first to address any doubts expressed online. And when someone posts a link to your blog give it that initial nudge needed for success.. Observe your users in the wild, see what they're struggling with and focus on solving real problems.. Let your competitors' acitivies be a source of your inspiration and their users' complaints drive your feature development.. Customers are used to being maltreated. Stand out and don't leave complaints (or praises) unanswered.Google Alerts doesn't work for social news sites like Reddit and tools like Mention, Awario, Brand24 or Mediatoolkit are designed for big brands looking for sentiment analysis of the hundereds of mentions that they get. Syften is specifically designed for online discussions. Small and mid-sized companies use it to grow their online presence, either with content marketing, hunting for leads or great user support.The following communities are supported:* Reddit* Twitter* Hacker News* Product Hunt* Indie Hackers* Upwork* Quora* The Stack Exchange family* Lobsters* Spiceworks* Blogs, Forums and others