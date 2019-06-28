Tap into your company's invisible pipeline by identifying anonymous web visitors showing real-time buying intent for your products and services with KickFire LIVE Leads and Slack.KickFire’s Slack app allows you to sync automatic, real-time notifications to your Slack channels when target companies visit or specific take actions on your website. This allows you to take immediate action and engage potential leads at the peak of their interest. Receive instant Slack channel notifications from KickFire LIVE Leads:When a visitor is on your target account watchlist When a visitor matches your predefined LIVE Leads scoring criteria When a visitor’s identified company views your website for the first time (identify net-new accounts)*Using KickFire’s Slack app is limited to KickFire LIVE Leads customers only.
KickFire will be able to view:
KickFire will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We collect your personal information ("PI") on this website only: (i) if you voluntarily share it with us through our contact form available at https://www.kickfire.com/contact-us and (ii) in the form of your internet protocol address which is delivered to us as a functional necessity of your accessing this website. PI also includes other information subject to and as defined under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). This may include online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools and protocols. The PI described above is the only personal information we receive from you through your use of this website.
Data archiving and removal policy
If you wish to be informed about what GDPR PI we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Data storage policy
KickFire will store up to 1 year of customers data
You can make a request to exercise any of these rights by emailing us at support@kickfire.com or by writing to us at:
Privacy Officer
KickFire
2290 North 1st Street, Suite 102, San Jose, CA 95131
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)