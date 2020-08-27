free version available :money_with_wings:Nightowl provides an email-like interface in Slack :incoming_envelope:
• All messages are sent from your userMessage multiple recipients at the same time :busts_in_silhouette:
• Keep your outgoing correspondence organized
• Select any number of users, groups, public channels and/or private channelsSchedule messages without doing timezone math :clock8:
• Like BCC in email, recipients will only see the sender, not each other
• Schedule messages to multiple recipients; easily cancel them before deliverySet recurring schedules for messages :spiral_calendar_pad:
• Optional timezone settings do the math behind the scenes to help teams with a global footprint
• Take advantage of all the scheduled message features on a recurring basisSave drafts and create custom recipient groups :card_index:
• Empower team members with repetitive message workflows
• Drafts messages can be converted into any type of messageLive, in-Slack support :hand:
• Recipient groups keep your contacts organized, like email distribution lists
• You don't have to leave Slack to get help with NightowlSleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
• Our apps have live support built in: just click the
Helpbutton in the App Home to open a ticket
• Our support team will quickly respond in the
Messagestab of the App Home
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesLearn more on the app page :popcorn:
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
• We only store what Nightowl needs to function and we do not record the content of Slack messages
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.