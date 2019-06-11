Share information and collaborate in real-time with Bitbucket and SlackConnect content from across your instance to chat Connect Bitbucket to your Slack channels to get the latest updates right where you work.Configure notifications Give your team members constant, accurate and up-to-date information from Bitbucket, at their fingertips, when they want it.Stay aware of changes Always have the most accurate and up-to-date information about what your team is working on.A paid Bitbucket Server or Data Center instance is required for this integration.
Bitbucket Server will be able to view:
Bitbucket Server will be able to do:
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