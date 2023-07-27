Matrix Requirements

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We do not store personal data outside of customers' instances of Matrix and do not use it for any other purpose than identifying users in the system. The customer decides when to remove user data from their own systems.

Data archiving and removal policy Instances of customers who end their subscriptions will be completely removed after confirmation by the customer. No data and no backup is kept after the deletion.

Data storage policy Each customers' data is kept separately and only data that relates to the customer instances is kept.