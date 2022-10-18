Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Your decisions are important, and your privacy and data security are our most important priority. Clients’ data is stored within Cloverpop’s production environment. At any time, or upon uninstalling our app, customers can request the removal of their data by contacting privacy@cloverpop.com. Database backups that contain client data are deleted after 180 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to privacy@cloverpop.com. If you are an authorized user of the Subscription Service you can update your Customer Data on the user profile page of the product. If you submitted data through our marketing site (see Customer Relations Data) and would like to update, delete or receive a copy of that data please contact privacy@cloverpop.com.

Data storage policy All of your Cloverpop data is sent via HTTPS with 256-bit encryption. Cloverpop gets an “A+” rating from Qualys SSL Labs. We encrypt all at-rest data in our production database and all backup versions.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Hosting & Service Providers: Cloverpop is hosted on Heroku using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. You can learn more about Heroku’s security . You can learn more about Amazon’s security .

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes