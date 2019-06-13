Help Scout is a simple, scalable help desk solution for small businesses to manage customer support. We provide email and live chat with a personal touch, and deliver help content right where your customers need it, all in one place, all for one low price.
Connect Help Scout with Slack to allow your team to receive notifications when a conversation is created, assigned, updated, replied to, and deleted.
This integration requires access to the Help Scout API, which available on the Standard, Plus, and Company plans. You can learn more about Help Scout and start a 15-day trial here
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Contact developers at help@helpscout.com