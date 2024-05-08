Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. Upon requests, we will delete your data. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Data archiving and removal policy At FatSync Software Private Limited, we believe your data, your control. Deletion of data will be complied within 45 days of request. To request deletion, please contact support@spike.sh Data that can be archived and removed includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user slack tokens 5. slack message IDs 6. org slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic slack user profile

Data storage policy FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. All data is stored on encrypted disks with timely and rotating backups on our servers. We use AES-256 encryption at rest. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used ChatGPT by OpenAI

LLM retention settings Spike does not retain response data after a request is completed. OpenAI may retain API request data per their own data retention policies. Spike does not use customer data to train or fine-tune any language model.

LLM data tenancy policy Spike's AI features are powered by ChatGPT (OpenAI). Any data sent to the LLM is processed on OpenAI's infrastructure. Data is not shared across tenants. Each request is isolated and processed independently.