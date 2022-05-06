Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
SSO is compatible with Scratchpad, because we use the same authentication method as Salesforce.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@scratchpad.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
yes
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Salesforce, Google Calendar