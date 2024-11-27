Data retention policy
The Predictive Index will retain customer data indefinitely by default but this data can be deleted upon request. The Slack Integration does not collect any data about the user's activity on Slack and is only used to deliver notifications about PI Perform (a product of the The Predictive Index) activity to Slack.
Data archiving and removal policy
The Predictive Index will remove customer data upon request with 24 hours.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored by Heroku, a cloud application platform. Data stored on Heroku is backed up to secure, access-controlled, and redundant storage. Heroku’s infrastructure is designed to scale and be fault tolerant by automatically replacing failed instances and reducing the likelihood of needing to restore from backup.
Data hosting company
Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT-3.5-turbo
LLM retention settings
As mentioned above 30 days data retention to identify abuse before purge
LLM data tenancy policy
The data we pass to the GPT API is not shared with any other tenant. It is only retained by OpenAI for 30 days to identify abuse and and then permanently deleted. For details refer ‘Api Platform’ section at https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/
LLM data residency policy