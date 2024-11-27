The Predictive Index is an app for managers and teams that guides workplace relationships. Charma now rebranded to PI Perform

PI Perform by The Predictive Index simplifies workflows for: - 1:1s & team meetings

- Giving & receiving constructive feedback

- Employee recognition

- Individual & team goal setting. Help your team operate with greater clarity Build a high performance culture regardless of where employees are working from. PI Perform by The Predictive Index makes communication, alignment and accountability simple and intuitive. - Collaborative and dynamic meeting agendas

- Fluid goal setting with alignment for individuals and teams

- Aggregated view of upcoming meetings, action items, and goals

- Feedback & recognition to develop individuals and stronger teams Work better together with the The Predictive Index app for Slack: :heavy_plus_sign: Create action items and discussion topics right from Slack Create PI Perform action items without leaving Slack. After creating a topic or action item, our bot for Slack will post a link so everyone in the conversation can see it. With our natural language processing, creating action items has never been easier. Simply type /perform action item @adam publish offsite agenda in 2 weeks and our bot can pull the owner, the description, and the due date right from your message. :tada: Bring employee recognition to Slack Highlight achievements by sharing kudos given in PI Perform to any channel in Slack. :bell: Receive PI Perform updates in Slack Receive important notifications about activity on PI Perform. The app will deliver the following types of notifications: - When an action item in PI Perform is past due

- When you've been assigned an action item in PI Perform Connect Slack to PI Perform The Predictive Index Integration for Slack is free to use for all PI Perform users who have a Slack account. Disclaimer

This app includes an AI-powered component that processes Slack conversations to provide insights. While we strive for accuracy, AI-generated responses may sometimes be incorrect or incomplete. Users should review and validate AI-generated content before acting on it.