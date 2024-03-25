Empowering Connections: Your All-in-One Platform for Mentoring, Networking &

Knowledge-sharing LEAD.bot enhances organizational engagement and collaboration, supporting everything from onboarding new hires to fostering early talent, facilitating both informal and purposeful connections, spreading knowledge across teams, driving DEI discussions, and boosting employee retention. As a diversity founded company, LEAD.bot has facilitated over 10 million connections and onboarded more than 1,000 new hires for enterprises. Used by over 2,000 prestigious organizations—including JTI, Bentley, IHG, JetBlue, and Harvard—LEAD.bot is crucial in strengthening team bonds. Whether your team is large or small, LEAD.bot enhances camaraderie by promoting both in-person and virtual meetups, initiating knowledge-sharing, streamlining the onboarding process, mentoring emerging managers, and celebrating birthdays and work anniversaries. LEAD.bot’s unique offering • Great privacy and security – GDPR compliance, Slack OAuth, SOC2 ready and US-EU, UK-US, US-Swiss Privacy Shield(DPF)

• Transparent, upfront billing (no surprises!) with great customer service

• No credit card required for free trials

• Dedicated customer success team for smooth onboarding

• 24/7 customer support

• Support Resources: Access a resource center filled with tools and inspirations to launch and enrich your projects effectively. Streamlined solutions with easy setup :coffee: Meaningful Connections: Foster engagement, promotion, and retention through meaningful connections across your organization. Utilize random or Smart-Matching based on user profiles and feedback to align employees based on career goals, shared interests, or geographic locations. :earth_africa: Global Collaboration: Connect business units across borders to enhance knowledge sharing, collaboration and cultural understanding, seamlessly bringing together global enterprises. :seedling: Mentoring & Peer Support: Implement speed mentoring, code review pals, sales demo pals, and more to help employees expand their networks and advance their careers. :books: Knowledge Sharing: Encourage continuous learning and interaction through daily announcements, group discussions, and watercooler chats. :link: Hybrid Workplace Integration: Facilitate cross-channel matching to bridge remote cultures and break down business silos. :wave: New Hire Integration & Manager Coaching: Accelerate new employee productivity and belonging with buddy programs, introductory lunches, job shadowing, and timely managerial reminders. :bar_chart: Pulse Surveys: Conduct quick, focused questionnaires to collect immediate feedback, especially useful following all-hands meetings or major announcements. :speech_balloon: DE&I Discussions: Support equity-focused groups and enhance Employee Resource Group activities to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace. :tada: Celebrations: Recognize employee milestones to strengthen connections within the team. :star2: Nurture Early Talent: Provide early talents (interns and new graduates) with the essential connections, skills, and support to jumpstart their careers. :chart_with_upwards_trend: Actionable Insights: Gain valuable data insights to evaluate the effectiveness of your networking activities, Onboarding, and your talent development programs. :desktop_computer: Enterprise Technology: Experience our modern, user-friendly platform designed for ease of use.



:heavy_plus_sign: and more! Testimonials “LEAD is the most comprehensive and well-designed platform to enhance company culture through employee pairing, striving to nail everything a company needs to keep employees happy and ready for next-level growth.”

— Adam Traidman, Director at Coinbase





Visit us for inspirations and use cases or if you have feedback, please contact us at support@lead.app