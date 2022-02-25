Achievers for Slack

Data retention policy
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Data storage policy
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Data center location(s)
United States, Canada, United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Hybrid (on premise and public cloud)
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no