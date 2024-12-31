Data retention policy
Customer data will be retained strictly in accordance with the terms outlined in individual customer agreements and applicable regulations. We do not store or process any personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI).
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon termination of service or customer request, we will securely return all customer data to the customer and permanently delete any remaining copies, adhering strictly to our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and applicable law.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored securely, strictly in alignment with our DPA. We implement comprehensive measures ensuring that no personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI) is stored or processed inadvertently.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
All data is anonymized, stripped of any personally identifiable elements, and securely stored using industry-standard encryption (AES-256) at rest and in transit through our trusted cloud providers.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Primary: GPT-4o Mini (OpenAI) , Backup: Gemini Flash 2.0 (Google)
LLM retention settings
Our LLM models are configured not to retain any customer input data or responses beyond the immediate session necessary for processing. No customer data is stored or logged after response generation, ensuring privacy and compliance.
LLM data tenancy policy
Our LLM models operate under a strict multi-tenant architecture, ensuring isolation between customer environments. Each customer's queries are processed independently and securely, preventing data leakage across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
All data processed by our LLM models is stored and managed exclusively in the United States, within secure infrastructure hosted by AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).