We monitor your dependencies & notify you when a new version is released.Keep your code base up-to-date, secure and modern by updating your dependencies on time.Easy & simple. This app will post notifications to a channel in Slack when it detects new versions available from your dependencies.$9/project/month. 14 day free trial.
DependenciesWatch will be able to view:
DependenciesWatch will be able to do:
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