Data retention policy
We will retain User’s Personal Information as long as it is required to be retained for the purpose of provision of the Services. We may also retain and use User’s Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
We archive data to ensure historical access. Archived data is stored securely and not actively used. Removal follows our data retention policy.
Data storage policy
Data is stored in secure servers with access controls. Regular backups are done to prevent data loss. We prioritize data security and compliance.
Data center location(s)
India, United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no