Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We may collect and store the following information when running the Services: Information You Give Us. When you register an account, we collect some personal information, such as your name, email address, phone number and gender. You may also allow us to access to your account on third party services. You may also provide us with your contacts’ email addresses when sharing folders or files with them. You may also provide more information when you submit support requests. Automatically Collected Information. We automatically receive certain types of information when you interact with our Services. For example, it is standard for your Web browser to automatically send information to every Web site you visit, including ours. That information includes your computer’s IP address, access times, your browser type and language, and referring Web site addresses. When you register your QNAP products to our Services or use QNAP applications to access the Services, we may also collect information about the type of operating system you use, your device information, your software information, your account activity, and files accessed or used by you. The information may be stored as log files in our server or as augmented information associated with you or your devices.

Data archiving and removal policy If you are a registered user of our Services, we provide you with tools and account settings to access or modify the personal information you provided to us and associated with your account. You are entitled to review any personal information that we have collected from you, have us update, correct or delete this information and/or instruct us not to use this information in the future. If you wish to exercise this right, simply contact us. However, we may reject your requests that are unreasonably repetitive, require disproportionate technical effort, jeopardize the privacy of others, are extremely impractical, or for which access is not otherwise required by law.

Data storage policy We collect some information (ourselves or using third party services) using logging and cookies, such as IP address and device information, such that our Services may provide certain functions like remote access for you and customized functionalities for your devices. We also use this information to monitor and analyze use of the Services, for the Service’s technical administration, to improve our Service’s functionality and user-friendliness, and to verify users have the authorization needed for the Services to process their requests. As of the date this policy went into effect, we use Google Analytics for recording aggregated usage of QNAP web site.