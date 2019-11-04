Data retention policy
DelaySay retains the minimum amount of customer data required to provide the service, in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Data archiving and removal policy
DelaySay will remove relevant customer data upon valid and verified request, in a timely manner and in accordance with and as required by all applicable laws and regulations.
Data storage policy
DelaySay stores customer data securely in AWS and encrypts user tokens, in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry best practices.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors