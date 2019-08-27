Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.

Data archiving and removal policy Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Data storage policy Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted

Data hosting company Hetzner Online GmbH

App/service has sub-processors no