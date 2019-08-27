Data retention policy
At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Data storage policy
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
Data hosting company
Hetzner Online GmbH
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no