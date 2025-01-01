Data retention policy
Trakstar Perform retains client data for 30 days after the termination or expiration of a client agreement.
Data archiving and removal policy
Trakstar Perform allows its customers to terminate an employee, which archives their data. They can also permanently delete their employee data.
Data storage policy
Trakstar Perform stores their customers' data in AWS Cloud and it is encrypted at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no