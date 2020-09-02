• Set expiration dates for channels by default or individuallyStop worrying about archiving temporary channels :man-getting-massage:
• View a list of expired channels, get alerts, and keep an eye on workspace metrics
• Make all those channels withPromote best practices across your workspace without lifting a finger :woman-golfing:
tempprefixes actually temporary
• Streamline your workflows by keeping your workspace organized
• Granular channel joining control and customizable default settings for new channelsBring order to the chaos for new hires and large teams :file_cabinet:
• Set standards for your team, then sit back and keep an eye on your
Channel:
Userratio
• Tame the channel sprawl that fragments information and wastes timeLive, in-Slack support :hand:
• Turn your Slack workspace into a curated experience
• You don't have to leave Slack to get help with ChannitorSleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
• Our apps have live support built in: just click the
Helpbutton in the App Home to open a ticket
• Our support team will quickly respond in the
Messagestab of the App Home
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesChannitor is 100% free
• Channitor only joins the channels that you intend, and it never retains any message or user data
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
Learn more on the app page :popcorn:From Happybara: Productive by nature
Check out the docs :book:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.