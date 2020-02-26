Instana has re-imagined what APM means for Cloud-Native Applications, delivering the first Application Performance Management solution specifically built to monitor cloud-native, microservice, containerized, and orchestrated applications.This app attaches previews to most instana.io URLs, so you see key information already without the need to open the URL.
Instana will be able to view:
Instana will be able to do:
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